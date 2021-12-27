CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago plans to ring in 2022 with the largest fireworks display in the city’s history, with displays planned for a 1.5-mile stretch along the Chicago River and the lakefront on New Year’s Eve.

“I’m thrilled that we are able to welcome back our New Year’s Eve fireworks and hope to continue this tradition into the future,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement announcing the return of the city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Importantly, the display can be viewed outdoors where the spread of COVID-19 is less likely, so our residents and visitors should feel comfortable while masking up and social distancing or even watching safely from home. I look forward to welcoming a happy new year.”

At midnight, as 2022 officially begins, fireworks displays will launch from just south of Navy Pier, as well as seven locations along the Chicago River – including the Orleans Street, LaSalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, and State Street bridges; between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive; and between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

“This will be the largest fireworks display in the City’s history and one of the largest anywhere in the world,” said Arena Partners CEO, John Murray, who is producing the event. “It is so great that the City is open again and welcoming people back to our fantastic hotels, restaurants, and cultural institutions.”

The outdoor fireworks display is free and open to the public. City officials are encouraging anyone planning to attend to be fully vaccinated, and to get tested for COVID-19 before attending.

Meantime, multiple hotels, restaurants, and other locations also will be hosting dining and party options. Dining and party locations include Gibson’s Italia, RPM on the Water, Westin River North, Trump International Hotel, Royal Sonesta, LondonHouse, Fairmont Chicago, Hyatt Regency Chicago, Swissotel Chicago, Sheraton Grand Chicago, Odyssey River Cruise, Sable Hotel, Offshore Navy Pier, and Aon Ballroom Navy Pier.

Organizers have set up a website with details on the festivities, and how to make reservations for the dining or party options.