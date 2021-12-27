CHICAGO (CBS) — New Year’s Eve is four days away.

With COVID surging, lots of would-be partiers are worried that Omicron could be the ultimate party pooper. So what’s the right thing to do come the 31st?

CBS 2’S Shardaa Gray reports from Navy Pier where fireworks will ring in the new year. The Cook County Health Department said the timing is really rough right now. Some were looking forward to celebrating the new year, but Omicron is surging during the holidays.

The Cook County Health Department said indoor New Year’s Eve parties is Omicron’s dream. It is spreading lightning fast.

“We’re not ready quite ready to let our guard down just yet.”

Dr. Mark Loafman of the County County Health Department said being indoors and unmasked is the common denominator for the surge.

“I think we should take some caution with that. I think young people and younger folks who feel that they’re going to be okay if they get COVID, just remember that you give it somebody who’s not going to be ok.”

And that’s why Hannah Genovese is selling her New Year’s Eve ticket.

“I realized that I should not be the one that goes to this event,” Genovese said. “Especially when I was talking about the New York City Santacon event with my friends, saying how irresponsible it was people went there. And I’m realizing ‘oh my god. That’s going to be me if I go to this event.'”

If you still want to find a way to celebrate, the city of Chicago said it’ll have a massive midnight fireworks display along the lakefront and Chicago River.

“I think outdoors is the way to go. Socially distance, mask outside, it seems to be the safest way to be. So we need something, we need some diversion or celebration,” said Loafman.

And at Monday’s news today’s news conference, the governor said now is not the time to be relaxed.

“Omicron and Delta are coming to your party. So you need to think twice about how many people will be gathered together, keeping social distancing if you’re at a party. If you can’t, leave,” Pritzker said.

Loafman said if you’re having an at-home event, set strict rules. Tell your guest they must be vaccinated and take a COVID test one or two days before the event. If they don’t want to comply, you’ll see them next year.