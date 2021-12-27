CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was involved in a shooting in Calumet Heights late Monday.
Police said an off-duty officer was involved in the shooting happened near the 9200 block of South Phillips Avenue.READ MORE: With COVID-19 Cases At Worst Levels Yet, Some Hospitals Ban Visitors Altogether
Dispatch reports indicated someone fired shots at an off-duty officer.READ MORE: Man Shot, Wounded On Dan Ryan Expressway At 47th Street
The Fire Department transported a man from the scene to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. This man was not a police officer.MORE NEWS: Silent Protest Against Rising Crime Held In Chinatown
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.