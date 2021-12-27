GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was involved in a shooting in Calumet Heights late Monday.

Police said an off-duty officer was involved in the shooting happened near the 9200 block of South Phillips Avenue.

Dispatch reports indicated someone fired shots at an off-duty officer.

The Fire Department transported a man from the scene to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. This man was not a police officer.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

