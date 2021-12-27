CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, bands of moderate to heavy snow will be likely between noon and 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
The first snow accumulation of the season will have one to three inches of snowfall possible. Slippery travel conditions will be possible, especially during the early afternoon on Tuesday.
It’ll be turning cloudy tonight with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start Tuesday off dry and snow-free, then have increasing snow showers by late morning.
Bursts of heavy snowfall will be possible, especially between noon and 3pm. Accumulations of one to three inches could make for slippery travel conditions. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s. Snow chances decrease area-wide by the early evening hours.
Mostly cloudy for Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. A system will bring another chance for snow on Wednesday night, with light accumulations possible.
Mostly to partly cloudy for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 30s. Expect temperatures to be in the low 30s as we ring in the new year with increasing clouds.
A mix of snow and rain is expected on Saturday for New Year’s Day with highs in the upper 30s. Turning much colder for Sunday with highs in the mid 20s and low teens expected for Sunday night.