Bears Get Late Magic From Nick Foles To Top Seahawks 25-24Jimmy Graham caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles with 1:01 remaining, Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the 2-point conversion, and the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 on Sunday.

Bears vs. Seahawks: Three Things to WatchHere are Three Things to Watch when the Bears host the Seahawks Sunday.

Cockburn, Plummer Lead Illini Past MissouriKofi Cockburn scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and Illinois breezed to an victory over Missouri on Wednesday night in the 41st edition of the Braggin' Rights game.

No. 20 Notre Dame Women Fend Off DePaulMaya Dodson scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Maddy Westbeld scored 22 and 20th-ranked Notre Dame held off DePaul for a win on Wednesday night.

Bears Seek To Make Best Of Last 3 Games Despite Being Out Of Playoff ContentionIt is new territory for Justin Fields and Head Coach Matt Nagy, playing in a game after their team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

NBA Postpones Bulls' Wednesday Game Against Raptors Amid COVID Outbreak For TorontoThe league said the Raptors do not have the league-minimum eight players available on Wednesday.