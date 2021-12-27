CHICAGO (CBS)– SWAT teams are responding to a man holding a woman hostage in Ford City Monday morning.
Police responded to the 4200 block of West 76th Street around 4:30 a.m. The area is just a few miles south of Midway Airport.
Police said the man has assaulted the woman multiple times.
Negotiators have arrived on the scene.
This is a developing story.