By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– SWAT teams are responding to a man holding a woman hostage in Ford City Monday morning.

Police responded to the 4200 block of West 76th Street around 4:30 a.m. The area is just a few miles south of Midway Airport.

Police said the man has assaulted the woman multiple times.

Negotiators have arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story. 

