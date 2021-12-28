GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot and wounded in Englewood late Tuesday afternoon, and two of them were left in critical condition.

At 4:47 p.m., the men were standing in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street when two other men got out of a car and shot them all.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the lower body and a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and back. They were both reported in critical condition.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg and was stabilized.

The victims were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area One detectives were investigating.

