CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old girl is dead after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel at Water Tower Place.
Police and the Fire Department said the girl – identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Tabitha Shields – was discovered in the pool at the hotel, 160 E. Pearson St. at 3:42 p.m.
The Fire Department said the girl was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Further details were not immediately available.