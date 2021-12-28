GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:5-Year-Old Girl, Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Tabitha Shields, Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old girl is dead after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel at Water Tower Place.

Police and the Fire Department said the girl – identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Tabitha Shields – was discovered in the pool at the hotel, 160 E. Pearson St. at 3:42 p.m.

The Fire Department said the girl was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff