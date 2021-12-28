GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Blackhawks have been left with an unexpectedly long break between games after two more were postponed this week.

With Marc-Andre Fleury in COVID protocols, Kevin Lankinen is shifting back into the top spot in the net.

He said this season has been about learning from his All-Star teammate.

“On the ice and off the ice, it’s been great to just see him and learn from him. I think you probably don’t have a better guy to learn from on the ice. I think he’s probably the most competitive goalie I’ve ever seen,” Lankinen said. “I think you see his work habits in practice and how that reflects his game time – so that’s a big learning lesson for me as well.”

The Blackhawks are scheduled to play the Predators in Nashville on Saturday.

