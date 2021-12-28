CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow left the Chicago area Tuesday evening, with temperatures in the mid-30s.
Cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog are on tap for Tuesday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s.
Look for mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. A quick shot for snow is in the forecast for Wednesday evening, and night, with an additional accumulation of half inch to an inch possible.
It’s mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s for Thursday.
It will be partly cloudy and a little warmer for Friday with highs in the low 40s. There's a chance for patchy light rain or drizzle Friday night as we ring in the New Year. Temperatures will be in the 30s at midnight.
Scattered to numerous snow showers are in the forecast for New Year’s Day. Snow and ice accumulation are possible, and travel could be impacted. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.
It will be turning much colder starting Saturday night with lows in the teens. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 20s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with areas of fog. Low 32.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36. Chance for snow in the evening/overnight.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 37.