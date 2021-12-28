CHICAGO (CBS) — We have another hour or so of the best chance for accumulation.
That’s according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. Milder air to the south has cut into the system. Areas well south of I-80 have been dropped from the Winter Weather Advisory.
Chicago officially tallied its first measurable snowfall of the season, after setting a record for the latest date for snow.
At 12:10 p.m. Chicago O’Hare picked up the first 0.1″ of an inch of snow this season. Today, Dec. 28, 2021, now stands as the latest date for the first measurable snow in Chicago on record.
There will be poor visibility this afternoon with snow showers and fog. Activity will taper to drizzle & flurries this evening. Drying out overnight.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Areas of fog. Low 33.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Light snow. Minor accumulations. Low 28.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy High 37
Long overdue! First measurable snow of the season for Chicago. @cbschicago #RealTimeWeather pic.twitter.com/q59QfhV5Sf
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) December 28, 2021