CHICAGO (CBS)– The first measurable snow of the season is on the way.
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m.
READ MORE: Carjackings Reported Overnight In Ukrainian Village, Lakeview East
Winter Weather ADVISORY posted for #Chicago from 9am – 6pm. 1 to 3" of snow expected with messy travel possible through the midday hours. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kzawkYWXRO
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 28, 2021
Snow is expected to arrive around noon. Areas north of I-80 are likely to pick up 1 to 3″ of snow. By the evening, mostly lighter rain showers or sprinkles leftover which may hold through the night.
READ MORE: Money, Liquor Stolen During Break-Ins At Liquor Stores In Logan Square And West Rogers Park
Temperatures will be in the upper 30s throughout the week.MORE NEWS: CPS Asks Students, Staff To Test For COVID-19 Before Returning From Break; Test Kits Due Tuesday
The next chance for snow is on Saturday.