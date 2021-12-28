GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– The first measurable snow of the season is on the way.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m.

Snow is expected to arrive around noon. Areas north of I-80 are likely to pick up 1 to 3″ of snow. By the evening, mostly lighter rain showers or sprinkles leftover which may hold through the night.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s throughout the week.

The next chance for snow is on Saturday.

