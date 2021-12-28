Workforce Shortages Could Be At Play With New CDC Guidance; 'You're More Likely To Have COVID Than The Common Cold'"I am continuously amazed that we put the economy first, forgetting that without people we don’t have much of an economy."

Chicago Weather: Snow Turns To RainRain began falling on the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon after a very late first measurable snowfall.

How Will Chicago's COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For Public Places Be Enforced?The city is about to crack down on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations in public places. We wanted to know how that will be enforced.

'Roseland Needs Help': Community Bishop Pleads For Assistance After Shooting That Injured Two 18-Year-Olds"You got to do what it takes to save your kid."