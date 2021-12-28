PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A high school student was killed and seven others were injured in a crash in Palos Heights Monday night.
The two-car crash happened just before 7 p.m. Monday in the 6300 block of College Drive, or Route 83, near Ridgeland Avenue in Palos Heights.
One car had six people in it, while the other had just a driver. Three people were ejected – among them Madison Harrison, 14, who was killed.
Madison was a freshman at Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in Blue Island.
Palos Heights police Deputy Chief William Czajkowski confirmed there were six injuries in the crash. Two passengers were left in critical condition at various children's hospitals, two of them being the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital and Lurie Children's Hospital.
Czajkowski did not know the condition of the other passengers.