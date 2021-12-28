GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty police officer shot and wounded a man in a shootout following an attempted robbery in Calumet Heights late Monday.

At 5:44 p.m., an armed man came up to an off-duty police officer on 92nd Street near Phillips Avenue and attempted to rob him.

The officer and the would-be robber exchanged gunfire, and the would-be robber was shot in the lower extremities, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

The officer was not injured, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, and the officer has been placed on administrative duties for 30 days as per protocol.

