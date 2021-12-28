CHICAGO (CBS) — There was a lot of action at the Roseland post office Tuesday morning, and it had nothing to do with the mail.

A neighborhood bishop is wondering when will the violence end. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports two people and six vehicles hit by gunfire there.

Talking to community leaders in Roseland where the shooting happened Tuesday morning, they say the shootings there seem to be nonstop and while they want to make a difference, they said they can’t do it alone.

“I need help. Roseland needs helps.”

A call for help from Bishop Jerome Powell, who has been a church leader in his community for over 20 years. He said he was shocked to hear two 18-year-old men were shot walking through a post office parking lot in Roseland.

Police were investigating the scene around 8:00 Tuesday morning. They pointed to bullet holes in at least two mail trucks and multiple cars that belong to USPS employees.

The window of a mail truck and employees’ cars were shattered by flying bullets. Bishop Powell said the gun violence in this neighborhood has to end.

“People in community help come together. They gotta pick up their phone. You got to do what it takes to save your kid. It’s just like saving your community,” Powell said.

In Roseland this year up to December 26th,144 people have been shot. That’s up from 137 shooting victims in 2020, and 117 victims in 2019.

Bishop Powell said while him and other church leaders continue to help people with the resources they need city and state officials to step in to make an actual change.

“I would love to meet with the governor who promised me a meeting and I’m waiting on it. The mayor, we shook hands. We’re going to talk.”

The two men who were shot are recovering and will be okay. The U.S. Postal Service said no employees were injured. Police said with no one is custody right now, the investigation continues.