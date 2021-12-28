DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic Power Bulls Past HawksDeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game, beating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Blackhawks Games Against Blue Jackets And Jets Postponed Due To COVID-19Most recently, the Blackhawks placed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury into the league's COVID protocols.

Bears Get Late Magic From Nick Foles To Top Seahawks 25-24Jimmy Graham caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles with 1:01 remaining, Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the 2-point conversion, and the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 25-24 on Sunday.

Bears vs. Seahawks: Three Things to WatchHere are Three Things to Watch when the Bears host the Seahawks Sunday.

Cockburn, Plummer Lead Illini Past MissouriKofi Cockburn scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double and Illinois breezed to an victory over Missouri on Wednesday night in the 41st edition of the Braggin' Rights game.

No. 20 Notre Dame Women Fend Off DePaulMaya Dodson scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Maddy Westbeld scored 22 and 20th-ranked Notre Dame held off DePaul for a win on Wednesday night.