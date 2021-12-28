CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens were shot Tuesday morning in a parking lot in the Roseland neighborhood.
Police said two 18-year-old men were walking through a parking lot in the 11000 block of South State Street shortly after 7 a.m., when someone started shooting.READ MORE: Chicago Restaurateurs Say They Won't Have Time, Staff To Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Proof Requirement
One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg, and was dropped off at Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition. The second victim suffered a graze wound, and refused treatment from paramedics.READ MORE: Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Wounds Man In Shootout Following Attempted Robbery In Calumet Heights
Six vehicles in the lot also were damaged by gunfire.MORE NEWS: Money, Liquor Stolen During Break-Ins At Liquor Stores In Logan Square And West Rogers Park
No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Two detectives were investigating.