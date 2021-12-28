CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush reveals he’s tested positive for COVID.
The Illinois Representative said he is fully-vaccinated and boosted, but still contracted a breakthrough case. Rush said he’s symptom-free and feeling fine while quarantining.
I will be quarantining and following the latest guidance from the @CDCgov and @ChiPublicHealth. As cases rise and the Omicron variant spreads throughout the nation, I encourage everyone who has not yet done so to get vaccinated and get boosted as soon as possible.
— Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) December 28, 2021