By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, COVID-19, U.S. Representative Bobby Rush

CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush reveals he’s tested positive for COVID.

The Illinois Representative said he is fully-vaccinated and boosted, but still contracted a breakthrough case. Rush said he’s symptom-free and feeling fine while quarantining.

