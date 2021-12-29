CHCIAGO (CBS)– Firefighters are battling a building fire in the Bridgeport neighborhood.
The fire started at a building, located at 500 W. 26th St.
A 90-year-old resident in a building next door was taken to a local hospital. A total of five adults were displaced.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
