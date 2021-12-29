Chicago Weather: Celebrate The New Year With Snow?While the track of the potential storm remains a bit uncertain, there is a moderate probability of several inches of snow on New Year's Day.

Bond Set At $1 Million For 2 Men Charged In Oakbrook Center Shooting; Police Searching For Third SuspectTwo men have been charged in a shooting that took place at Oakbrook Center mall.

Illinois Closing Driver Services Facilities For Two Weeks In January Due To COVID SpikeAmid an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases statewide, the Illinois Secretary of State is closing all of its Driver Services centers for two weeks after the new year.

Mayor Lightfoot Defends Plans For New Year's Eve Fireworks Display Despite Ongoing COVID-19 Surge“Let’s keep in mind, it’s outdoors, and there was a conscious decision made not only obviously that it’s outdoors, but to spread it out so that we don’t have massive crowds gathering in one place," Lightfoot said.