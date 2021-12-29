CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoland could ring in the New Year with a pile of snow.
While the track of the potential storm remains a bit uncertain, there is a moderate probability of several inches of snow, which would start falling on New Year’s Day.READ MORE: Bond Set At $1 Million For 2 Men Charged In Oakbrook Center Shooting; Police Searching For Third Suspect
If the storm tracks to the north, the northern sections of Chicagoland would get snow, while the southern portion would see rain or a mix, according to forecast models. If the storm tracks more to the south, the entire region would get snow.
Messy start to 2022 with heavy areas of snow likely on Saturday. Lake enhanced snow for the city on Saturday evening and lake effect snow for NW Indiana for Sunday AM. First shot of Arctic Air arrives Sunday with highs in the teens and wind chills below 0. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/o7bkbPMZ0Y
— Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) December 29, 2021
The storm could also include high winds.READ MORE: Illinois Closing Driver Services Facilities For Two Weeks In January Due To COVID Spike
Big New Year’s storms have happened before. Many might remember the New Year’s Day storm of 1999, when a total of 21.6 inches fell at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. That ranks as the second biggest snowfall in Chicago history.
There is currently no indication that a storm this weekend would reach totals like that. It’s too soon to predict more precise snow amounts, but models show about four to six inches.
We went into the CBS 2 News digital archives to find the three worst blizzards in Chicago. And just this past February, about 18 inches fell at Midway International Airport, but only a little more than seven inches at O’Hare.MORE NEWS: Mayor Lightfoot Defends Plans For New Year's Eve Fireworks Display Despite Ongoing COVID-19 Surge
In case that makes you feel any better.