CHICAGO (CBS) — A quick-moving disturbance will bring a band of snow tonight.
READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Celebrate The New Year With Snow?
That’s according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. An inch or less of snow expected between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Thursday. It’ll be dry Thursday with mostly cloudy skies.
New Year’s Eve looks to feature a rain/snow mix after dark and through midnight. This will transition to all snow into New Year’s Day. Several inches possible. Depends on storm track.
READ MORE: Bond Set At $1 Million For 2 Men Charged In Oakbrook Center Shooting; Police Searching For Third Suspect
TONIGHT: Light snow. Low 29.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38.
FRIDAY: Clouds increase. High 43. Rain and snow showers after dark and through the midnight hour.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Snow likely. High 30.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Snow showers in northwest Indiana. It’ll be cold with a high of 16.MORE NEWS: Illinois Closing Driver Services Facilities For Two Weeks In January Due To COVID Spike