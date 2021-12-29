GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
2022, Cook County Clerk, First Marriage, Karen Yarborough

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some lucky lovebirds get a jump on 2022.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough conducted a live drawing for the first county marriage license of the new year.

Included with the license, a variety of gifts ranging from gourmet meals to dancing and cooking lessons, courtesy of top Chicago restaurants and businesses.

The clerk’s office invited couples tying the knot to enter the drawing. More than 80 couple were in the drawing.

The happy couple will exchange vows on January 3rd in the clerk’s annual first wedding ceremony of the year.

