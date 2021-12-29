CHICAGO (CBS) — There are two closings connected to the COVID outbreak.
The Urgent Aid center at UChicago Medicine’s Ingalls-Flossmoor location is now closed. The hospital said it has to consolidate its resources because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.READ MORE: Illinois Closing Driver Services Facilities For Two Weeks In January Due To COVID Spike
Staff members will be moved to other urgent care centers in Calumet City and Tinley Park. Hospital officials will re-evaluate the closure every day or two.READ MORE: Family Carjacked In Streeterville Near Lurie Children's Hospital
Also, the Olympia Fields Walmart is closed for cleaning and to restock. The megaretailer said it wants to help fight the rising COVID cases, o it’s bringing in a third-party specialist to sanitize the store.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Evening, Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day
The closure will also help workers restock the shelves. It should be open Thursday morning.