INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simas Lukosius came off the bench to score 15 points to help lift Butler to a 63-59 win over DePaul on Wednesday.
It was the first Big East Conference game of the season for both teams.READ MORE: Illinois Closing Driver Services Facilities For Two Weeks In January Due To COVID Spike
Jayden Taylor had 13 points for Butler (8-4). Chuck Harris added 13 points. Aaron Thompson had seven assists and seven steals.
The Bulldogs forced a season-high 21 turnovers.READ MORE: Family Carjacked In Streeterville Near Lurie Children's Hospital
Butler scored 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Brandon Johnson had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-2). Javon Freeman-Liberty added 13 points and seven rebounds. Nick Ongenda had 10 points.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Evening, Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)