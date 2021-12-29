DePaul Falls Short To Butler In First Big East Conference Game For Both TeamsSimas Lukosius came off the bench to score 15 points to help lift Butler to a win over DePaul on Wednesday.

Candace Parker Named Female Athlete Of The Year By The Associated PressCandace Parker set out to bring a championship to her hometown – and she did so quickly.

ESPN Chicago Bears Reporter Jeff Dickerson Dies At 44Chicago sports broadcasting fixture Jeff Dickerson died Tuesday.

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen Returns To Top Spot At Net With Marc-Andre Fleury Out On COVID ProtocolsWith Marc-Andre Fleury in COVID protocols, Kevin Lankinen is shifting back into the top spot in the net.

Bears' Allen Robinson Says He Lost 10 Pounds During Bout With COVID-19Allen Robinson and five more Bears are off COVID protocols and expected to return for the final home game of the season on Sunday.

NFL Hall Of Fame Coach, Broadcaster John Madden Dies At 85