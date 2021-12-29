CHICAGO (CBS) — A family was carjacked late Tuesday near Lurie Children’s Hospital in Streeterville.
Police said at 5:43 p.m., a 22-year-old man was standing next to a car at St. Clair and Superior streets when one of them took out a gun and demanded the car, police said.READ MORE: Illinois Closing Driver Services Facilities For Two Weeks In January Due To COVID Spike
The victim complied, and two of the carjackers drove off in the car while the third fled on foot, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Evening, Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day
While police only mentioned the male victim, a family told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry they were all victims. They said they ducked into Lurie Children’s Hospital, 225 E. Chicago Ave., for safety.MORE NEWS: Chicago Restaurant With COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement Already In Place Has Advice As Citywide Mandate Approaches
No one was injured and no one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives are investigating.