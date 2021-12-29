CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating two robberies in Lakeview East overnight that took place just hours apart.
Just before 11:30 p.m., two men and a woman were walking in the 600 block of West Buckingham Place when a dark sedan pulled up and several men got out.READ MORE: 2 Men Charged In Oakbrook Center Shooting; Police Searching For Third Suspect
The offenders demanded phones and wallets.
The victims refused, so the men started punching the victims and shot a 28-year-old man. The offenders then took off with the stolen items.
The man who was shot was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and is expected to recover.READ MORE: Driver Sues Uber After Passenger Shot Him, Says He Felt Pressured Not To Cancel Ride Despite Sense Of Danger
Nearly two hours later, less than a mile away in the 400 block of West Aldine Avenue, a 30-year-old man was walking when two men got out of a gray car with guns.
The men shot the 30-year-old in the leg before taking his wallet and phone.
The victim is expected to recover.MORE NEWS: Employee Shot During Robbery At Gas Station In Chicago Lawn
Police have not confirmed whether these robberies are connected.