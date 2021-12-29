CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men have been charged in a shooting that took place at Oakbrook Center mall.

Steve L. Lane, 29, and Tyran Williams, 32, are expected in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Police are expected to provide details on the charges later Wednesday morning.

On December 23, four people, including one shooting suspect, were shot at near Ann Taylor and Auntie Anne’s Thursday shortly before 6 p.m.

An officer, who ran out of Nordstrom after hearing shots, saw two men shooting at each other and a companion with one of the two. The companion and one of the shooting suspects were taken into custody, but the second shooting suspect is still at large.

Police released a photo of the person they are searching for, saying at the time of the shooting, he was wearing a blue puffy jacket and tight dark jeans. They also asked that anyone who lives near Oakbrook Center check their security video for him or anything that might give information about the incident.

This is who we are looking for. Do you know this person? If so or any other information regarding the shooting at Oakbrook Center, please contact Administrative Sergeant Reid Foltyniewicz via e-mail at RFoltyniewicz@oak-brook.org or phone (630) 368-8746. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/APYkA80qCM — Oak Brook Police (@OakBrookPolice) December 24, 2021

One of the suspected shooters, a man in his 30s, was shot “three to four times,” Police Chief James Kruger said.