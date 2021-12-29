CHICAGO (CBS)– An employee was shot during a robbery at a gas station in Chicago Lawn Wednesday morning.
Police said a 22-year-old man was working a the gas station just before 5:30 a.m., in the 6600 block of South Western Avenue, when two men entered and demanded money.
The man was shot during a struggle with the offenders.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
Police are searching for the offenders, who left with an unknown amount of money.