CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking an elderly man earlier this month in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.
Chicago Police said the boy was arrested Tuesday by the department’s carjacking task force, after he was identified as one of the carjackers who stole a 76-year-old man’s car at gunpoint on Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of West 21st Street.
The boy is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.
No further information was immediately available.