Mayor Lightfoot Defends Plans For New Year's Eve Fireworks Display Despite Ongoing COVID-19 Surge“Let’s keep in mind, it’s outdoors, and there was a conscious decision made not only obviously that it’s outdoors, but to spread it out so that we don’t have massive crowds gathering in one place," Lightfoot said.

Bond Set At $1 Million For 2 Men Charged In Oakbrook Center Shooting; Police Searching For Third SuspectTwo men have been charged in a shooting that took place at Oakbrook Center mall.

Cook County Clerk Draws License For First Marriage In 2022Included with the license, a variety of gifts ranging from gourmet meals to dancing and cooking lessons, courtesy of top Chicago restaurants and businesses.

Rise of COVID-19 Cases, Staff Shortages Leads To Airlines Canceling More FlightsThe COVID surge still creating some trouble for air travel. More flights in-and-out of Chicago are being canceled.