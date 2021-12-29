CHICAGO (CBS) – The COVID surge still creating some trouble for air travel. More flights in-and-out of Chicago are being canceled.
On Wednesday morning, 75 flights at O’Hare have been pulled from the schedule and one at Midway.
During the Christmas weekend, thousands of flights were canceled and delayed — leaving travelers stuck in airports as staff members also called in sick due to the Omicron variant.
It’s been a continuous trend all week as airlines have been struggling to staff their planes as COVID cases rise.