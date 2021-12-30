LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears practiced outside Thursday, getting ready for their final game outdoors this season.
Head Coach Matt Nagy's squad may not have Justin Fields against the New York Giant, as Fields is still limited by his ankle injury.
Meanwhile, there appears to be no limit to the pain David Montgomery can inflict on opposing defenders.
That tough running style earned him an “Angry Runs” scepter from NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”
"It means that for me, I've just got to keep running angry… try to get it again. But it's just the way I run," Montgomery said. "My record looks like but it looks like, but every opportunity and chance you get to go down field, you want to showcase that you are more than capable of performing at a high level."
You can watch the Bears home finale at noon on CBS 2, followed by our Menards postgame show.