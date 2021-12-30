CHCIAGO (CBS)– A police officer is dead and a second officer is in critical condition after an altercation at a hotel in the Village of Bradley, Illinois, near Kankakee, on Wednesday night.
Around 9:40 p.m., the officers responded to the Comfort Inn hotel, located at 1500 North State Route 50, after a call reporting dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot.
Police said the officers located the vehicle and the possible owner inside a hotel room.
Both officers were shot after trying to talk with the people inside the room, Bradley police confirmed.
The officers were taken to a local hospital where one died and the other was in surgery.
Police are searching for 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan and a second suspect who has not been identified. Police said Sullivan is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.