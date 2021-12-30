Chicago's North Side On Edge Over Spate Of Robberies And Attacks; Some Say Police Aren't Sufficiently ProactiveBusiness owners on the city’s North Side have been demanding action from police since violent robberies have been taking over their neighborhoods.

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For The New Year WeekendA strong storm system will approach the area on New Year's Day morning. Snow will increase from the southwest by late morning on Saturday.

'Can't Put Anyone In That Situation': Why Some Chicago Restaurants Are Closing On New Year's Eve Because Of COVID SurgeIllinois set a COVID-19 record Thursday, with more than 30,000 new cases across the state. The figure amounts to the highest one day total ever, and the surge in Chicago is forcing some restaurants to shut their doors again.

Chicago Teacher Isolates For 3 Hours In Lavatory After Testing Positive For COVID-19 On FlightA Chicago woman was finally done with quarantine Thursday night after living through a travel nightmare.