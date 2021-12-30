CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago woman was finally done with quarantine Thursday night after living through a travel nightmare.
Marisa Fotieo tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight on her way to Iceland and had to isolate in the plane's bathroom.
Fotieo was locked in the lavatory of the IcelandAir flight for three hours. She posted a TikTok video about it that has been viewed more than 4 million times.
The Chicago teacher said she started feeling sick on the plane and took a rapid test. A flight attended asked if she would stay in the restroom until the flight landed.
"It was hysterical. I was crying. I was in shock," Foteio said. "I was nervous for my family who I had just eaten dinner with. I was nervous for the other people on the plane."
Foteio isolated in a hotel for 10 days after arriving in Iceland, documenting her Christmas quarantine on TikTok. She and her family plan to return to the U.S. Monday.