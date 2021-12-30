CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is ahead.
Thursday’s temperatures will be in the 30s with cloudy skies. Friday will bring similar conditions.
READ MORE: 1 Police Officer Dead, Second Officer In Critical Condition After Hotel Shooting In Kankakee County
A winter storm moves in Saturday.READ MORE: Woman Shot At Hotel In Westmont
Accumulating snow is likely with hazardous travel impacts.
MORE NEWS: Family Runs To Lurie Children's Hospital For Help After Being Carjacked In Streeterville
Snow lingers into early Sunday as temperatures drop. Wind chills are expected to be below zero with high temperatures in the teens and single digits.