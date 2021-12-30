CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for much of the area and a storm system will increase snow chances by midmorning Saturday through early Sunday.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, patchy areas of fog and drizzle tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mostly cloudy and milder for Friday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most locations. Patchy areas of sprinkles or drizzle will be possible. Low to mid 30s for New Year’s Eve Night with a slight chance for drizzle and snow flurries.

A strong storm system will approach the area on New Year’s Day morning. Snow will increase from the southwest by late morning on Saturday.

Widespread snow is in the forecast by the early afternoon, with heavier bursts of snow possible by the early evening hours. Strong northerly winds gusting to 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow, especially for areas near the lake.

Snow chances decrease overnight into the early morning hours on Sunday. Lake effect snow showers are likely Sunday morning, but mainly for lakeside areas of Northwest Indiana.

Snowfall amounts of two to six inches are possible. Higher totals are possible along the lakeshore.

Sunday will feature a clearing sky and very cold temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper teens. Sunday night’s low will be two degrees, with wind chills as cold as 10 below at times. Sunny and mid 20s for Monday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle after 10pm. Low 31.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of drizzle. High 43.

SATURDAY: Increasing snow in the late morning. Heavy snow and windy in the late afternoon and evening. High 33.