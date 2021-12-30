CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears great Devin Hester is one of 15 finalists for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Up to five of the 15 can be voted in.
Hester is the NFL's all-time leader in return touchdowns.
But it will be interesting to see if that is enough to get him voted in, especially in year one on the ballot.
Hester played for the Bears from 2006 until 2013. He is remembered in particular for returning the opening kick for a touchdown for the Bears when they took on the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLI – though that game was more or less all downhill for the Bears afterward.