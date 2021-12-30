CHICAGO (CBS) — Two parents with a baby ran to Lurie Children’s Hospital for help late Wednesday after being carjacked in Streeterville.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry spoke with the family Wednesday night. The couple was beyond frightened after what they experienced.

The couple’s car was on St. Clair Street near Superior Street, but they ended up running for safety and calling police at Lurie Children’s Hospital down the street.

Video shows the mother clinging to the baby as they described what happened to police in the lobby of the hospital, 225 E. Chicago Ave.

It was not clear if the couple and child were visiting Lurie, or if they just used the hospital as a safe place after the carjacking.

But Chicago Police said the man of the couple, 22, was standing next to his car at 5:43 p.m. when three men confronted him. One of the men showed a gun and demanded the vehicle.

The father gave up the car and the keys, and two of the carjackers took off in the car.

CBS 2’s Terry spoke briefly to the couple when they came outside. They were too upset to talk on camera.

They said they were physically OK. We are told the child was not in the car during the carjacking.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. We do know there are plenty of security cameras in the area, and Chicago Police were reviewing surveillance Wednesday night.

Area Three detectives are investigating.