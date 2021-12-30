CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at a hotel in west suburban Westmont.
Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center at 3500 Midwest Rd. in Westmont.READ MORE: Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Killed, Second Officer In Critical Condition After Hotel Shooting In Kankakee County
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg.READ MORE: Police Responding To Shots Fired At Southlake Mall In Hobart, Indiana
The victim was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one was in custody Thursday morning.MORE NEWS: Kentucky Man Charged In Murder Of Illinois County Deputy
Westmont Police are investigating.