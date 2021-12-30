Many Step Up To Donate To GoFundMe For Son Of Late ESPN Bears Reporter Jeff DickersonA GoFundMe has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the son of late ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson.

Bulls Beat Hawks For 2nd Time In 3 Nights, Run Streak To 5Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in three nights on Wednesday.

Fields, Dalton Return To Practice For Bears; Unclear Who Will Start On SundayAll three Bears quarterbacks were a go Wednesday for practice at Halas Hall.

DePaul Falls Short To Butler In First Big East Conference Game For Both TeamsSimas Lukosius came off the bench to score 15 points to help lift Butler to a win over DePaul on Wednesday.

Candace Parker Named Female Athlete Of The Year By The Associated PressCandace Parker set out to bring a championship to her hometown – and she did so quickly.

ESPN Chicago Bears Reporter Jeff Dickerson Dies At 44Chicago sports broadcasting fixture Jeff Dickerson died Tuesday.