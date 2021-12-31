Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Warning On Saturday; 5 To 9 Inches Of Snow PossibleThe new year could bring up to 9 inches of snow for some parts of the Chicago area, prompting a winter storm warning for Saturday into Sunday.

Restaurants See Business In Many Switching To Ordering Out For News Years EveThe new wave of COVID cases is prompting many to reconsider their New Year's Eve plans. One way people are celebrating is by ordering in.

Surging Demand, Lab Backlogs Make For Long Wait Times For COVID-19 Test ResultsThe rise in COVID-19 cases has sent people flocking to test sites to make sure they haven’t been infected – but the surging demand has caused a major backlog at laboratories.

Crash Shuts Down Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive At Addison StreetAll lanes of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive were closed late Friday after an accident.