CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge and her 3-year-old son were carjacked at gunpoint late Thursday night in Humboldt Park.
Police said, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a 52-year-old woman was pulling into a garage of a home in the 1500 block of North Campbell Avenue, with her 3-year-old son in the back seat, when two men approached.
According to an internal CPD report obtained by CBS 2’s Brad Edwards, the woman, who is a Cook County judge, was forced out of her car at gunpoint, and robbed of her purse and phone.
She was able to remove her 3-year-old son from the back seat before the carjackers took off in her 2018 Subaru Crosstek, which was last seen nearly 4 miles away, near Jackson and Hamlin boulevards.
Neither the judge nor her son were injured.
No one was in custody Friday afternoon.
Area Five detectives were investigating.