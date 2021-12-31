CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA and Metra are offering you free and safe transportation to start the New Year.
CTA bus and train rides will be free starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.READ MORE: Chicago's North Side On Edge Over Spate Of Robberies And Attacks; Some Say Police Aren't Sufficiently Proactive
You don’t need your Ventra card, just hop on board your bus or train.READ MORE: Teen Killed, 2 Others Injured In Humboldt Park Crash
The same is true for Metra trains.
Travel is free on all trains arriving at or departing from Metra’s downtown stations after 6 p.m. FridayMORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year's Day
Metra is operating on a Saturday schedule Friday, but will hold the last outbound trains on the lines that are operating until at least 1:15 a.m.