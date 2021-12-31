GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was killed and two other teenagers were injured in a car accident late Thursday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said an 18-year-old man was driving in the 3200 block of West Division Street around 11:45 p.m., when he lost control, hit a parked car, and crashed into a tree.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. An 18-year-old male passenger also was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 17-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. An 18-year-old female passenger was not injured.

Area Five detectives were investigating, and citations were pending against the driver.

