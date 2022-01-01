CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three people are dead and 14 are injured in weekend shootings across the city. One of the victims was under the age of 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 8:11 p.m. Friday in Gresham.

An 18-year-old man was walking in the 7900 block of South Parnell when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender, according to police.

The victim was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In another incident, a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back in Englewood early Saturday morning.

Police said around 5:24 a.m., a 22-year-old man was found unresponsive in an alley on the 6000 block of South Bishop. The victim was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman is found dead in Humboldt Park Saturday morning.

Around 8:53 a.m., the victim, of unknown age, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1000 block of North Hamlin, according to authorities.

A man was shot while driving in Bridgeport Friday evening.

Police said around 5:29 p.m., a 32-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle southbound on In the 3800 block of South Morgan Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Mercy Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday: