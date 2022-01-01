CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow began pounding the Chicago area Saturday afternoon, and the forecast continues to call for up to 9 inches of accumulation in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 6 a.m. Sunday; and in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties, and part of Will County, through midnight Saturday night.

Other parts of the area are under a winter weather advisory.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reports things remain on track for most areas to see between 4 and 6 inches of snow. Areas near the lake, across Cook County, and in the city of Chicago are expected to have isolated higher amounts of 6 to 9 inches or more.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has placed 287 salt spreaders on the roads throughout the night and into Sunday morning.

The salt spreaders will focus on Chicago’s main roads and DuSable Lake Shore Drive as they plow snow and clear ice.

The snow tapers off overnight, except for lake effect snow. Lows drop into the 20s.

On Sunday morning, a few lake effect snow bands will persist in Northwest Indiana. Otherwise, there will be some clearing.

It will be clearing and colder Sunday afternoon.

Cold temperatures are expected Monday morning with lows in the single digits and wind chills likely below zero. It will be warming up quickly by midweek.