Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Warning On Saturday; 5 To 9 Inches Of Snow PossibleThe new year could bring up to 9 inches of snow for some parts of the Chicago area, prompting a winter storm warning for Saturday into Sunday.

Man In Custody After Shooting Girl In Congress HotelA man is in custody after shooting a 17-year-old girl at the Congress Plaza Hotel in the Loop Friday night, according to authorities.

Chicago Weather: Kicking Off The New Year With A Winter StormIt's the early morning calm across Chicago. Damp and drizzle with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west.

3 People Dead Following Wrong Way Crash On I-290Three people are dead after a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle early Saturday morning, according to authorities.