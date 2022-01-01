DeMar DeRozan Hits 3 At Buzzer, Bulls Beat Pacers 108-106DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, hitting 8 of 24 shots and 11 of 12 free throws.

Devin Hester Among 15 Finalists For 2022 Pro Football Hall Of FameBears great Devin Hester is one of 15 finalists for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Bears Prepare For Season's Final Home Game, David Montgomery Draws Attention For Tough Running StyleThe Bears practiced outside Thursday, getting ready for their final game outdoors this season.

Many Step Up To Donate To GoFundMe For Son Of Late ESPN Bears Reporter Jeff DickersonA GoFundMe has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the son of late ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson.

Bulls Beat Hawks For 2nd Time In 3 Nights, Run Streak To 5Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in three nights on Wednesday.

Fields, Dalton Return To Practice For Bears; Unclear Who Will Start On SundayAll three Bears quarterbacks were a go Wednesday for practice at Halas Hall.