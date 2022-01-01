CHICAGO (CBS) — With up to 9 inches of snow expected in the Chicago area, drivers in Evanston can find some relief with free off-street parking.
To help facilitate snow removal in the area, the City of Evanston will allow community members to park in the following free locations:
- Maple Avenue Downtown Parking Garage, 1800 Maple Ave., Saturday through Jan. 6 at 11:59 p.m. (Drivers will not need to present a ticket to exit through Thursday)
- AMITA Health St. Francis Parking Garage, Sherman Avenue and Austin Street, free for Evanston residents
- ETHS Parking Lot 1 and 1A, Drivers should enter the lots from Davis Street east of Dodge Avenue
- City Parking Lots, All available through Thursday
- Lot 3, 1700 Chicago Ave.
- Lot 4, Central Street at Stewart Avenue (metered spaces only)
- Lot 16, 800/900 Noyes St. at the CTA tracks
- Lot 24, 727 Main St.
- Lot 25, 1614 Maple Ave. (metered spaces only)
- Lot 27, 1621 Oak Ave.
- Lot 51, 927 Noyes St. (metered spaces only)
- Lot 54, Central Street Metra Station
- James Park, between the west field house and the hill, as well as the south lot near the CTA tracks (NOT the Levy Center parking lot)
The city has also provided a map of surface parking lots.
For more information, call or text (847)448-4311. Residents may simply dial 311 in Evanston.