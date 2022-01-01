CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 1,200 ComEd customers were affected by power outages Saturday evening as snow continued to fall with up to 9 inches expected.
According to the company, 1,236 customers were without power due to 21 outages from the snow as of 7 p.m.
ComEd serves 4,054,012 customers.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana until 6 a.m. Sunday; and in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties, and part of Will County, through midnight Saturday night.
Other parts of the area are under a winter weather advisory.
