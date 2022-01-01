GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
PAWS Pet Of The Week

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Willis, also known as Will, is a sweet cat with an adorable squeaky meow.

He’s very shy at first but warms up with a little patience. Once he opens up, He’s an absolute ham who loves to purr.

When he gets excited to see his humans, he knees his front paws and makes it like he’s doing a little tap dance.

If you have a quiet adult-only home and experience working with shy cats Willis would love to meet you.

He and many other adorable cats and dogs are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their in-person adoption appointment process. Visit PAWSChicago.org to schedule an appointment.

