CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow was falling rapidly along Chicago’s lakefront Saturday evening, and lake-effect snow will persist even after the greater storm system moves out.
As CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray reported, plenty of families came out to Montrose Harbor on Saturday despite the wind picking up and the snow. But people were scarce by 6 p.m.READ MORE: More Than 1,200 ComEd Customers Without Power As Snow Blasts Chicago Area
One family said going to Montrose Harbor is a family tradition – and a couple of kids said they don’t even mind the cold.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Snow Pounds Chicago Area; Lake Enhancement Could Bring 6 Inches Or More For Some Areas
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis noted the overall larger weather system will exit over the next several hours – wrapping up around midnight. But the lake enhancement will be dominant overnight, and in Northwest Indiana on Sunday morning.MORE NEWS: Snow-Clearing Businesses Prepared And Busy As Winter Storm Hammers Chicago Area
Forecast snow totals have been revised down to a degree. Most of the area will likely see 3 to 6 inches, with 1 to 3 inches to the south. But along the lakefront, 6 inches or more are expected – and some areas could still see 9 or even 10 inches.