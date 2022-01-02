DeRozan Beats The Buzzer Again, Giving Bulls 7 Straight WinsDeMar DeRozan hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the second straight game to give the Chicago Bulls a win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Blackhawks Lose To Predators In First Game Since Dec. 18Tanner Jeannot scored twice, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen each scored once and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Notre Dame Falls Short To Oklahoma State In Fiesta BowlOklahoma State pulled off the biggest comeback in Fiesta Bowl history, overcoming a 21-point deficit to beat No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday.

DePaul Gets Buried By No. 21 ProvidenceOn Saturday, Providence eliminated any suspense early, getting 17 points from Aljami Durham and burying DePaul with a dominant first half to win.

DeMar DeRozan Hits 3 At Buzzer, Bulls Beat Pacers 108-106DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, hitting 8 of 24 shots and 11 of 12 free throws.

Devin Hester Among 15 Finalists For 2022 Pro Football Hall Of FameBears great Devin Hester is one of 15 finalists for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.