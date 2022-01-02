CHICAGO (CBS) — As our wintry system winds down, we turn our attention to a brief, cold spell.
Some leftover lake-effect snow showers, mainly in NW Indiana. Otherwise, clearing and chilly. High 22.
Clear and cold. Low near 5.
Tomorrow:
Sunny with a chilly start. High 25.
Warmer by Tuesday, but then a very quick bitter cold snap returns.