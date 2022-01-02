REALTIME WEATHERWinter Storm Warning In Effect As Snow Pounds Chicago Area
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Chicago Weather Forecast, chicago weekend weather, RealTime Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — As our wintry system winds down, we turn our attention to a brief, cold spell.

Today:

READ MORE: Chicago FOP Holds Motorcycle Raffle To Benefit Officer Carlos Yanez

Some leftover lake-effect snow showers, mainly in NW Indiana. Otherwise, clearing and chilly. High 22.

Tonight:

READ MORE: Indiana Police Recover Stolen Ambulance, Woman Arrested

Clear and cold. Low near 5.

Tomorrow:

Sunny with a chilly start. High 25.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Snow Pounds Chicago Area; Lake Enhancement Could Bring 6 Inches Or More For Some Areas

Warmer by Tuesday, but then a very quick bitter cold snap returns.