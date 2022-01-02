REALTIME WEATHERWinter Storm Warning In Effect As Snow Pounds Chicago Area
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Momence IL, Van Drunen Farms

CHICAGO (CBS) –  Emergency crews from multiple districts assisted with a fire at a frozen food manufacturer in Momence, Illinois Sunday morning.

In a statement from Van Drunen Farms, the fire started around 6:08 a.m. at their Tuthill Plant located at 11341 East Road 114. No injuries are reported as no one was inside the plant during the time of the fire.

READ MORE: Chicago FOP Holds Motorcycle Raffle To Benefit Officer Carlos Yanez

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the first responders and with many Van Drunen Farms employees who would call this plant their home.”

READ MORE: Indiana Police Recover Stolen Ambulance, Woman Arrested

The plant employs 123 people.

Mayor Charles Steele released the following statement:
The fire at Van Drunan Farms is a tragic loss for Van Drunan and our community. Van Drunan farms plays a huge role in our small city and employs many people. I hope they can recover fully from this fire. Our fire department along with all the other local communities that assisted with the fire I would like to thank as they did an outstanding job to bring this fire under control.  So far 2022 is not off to a great start. As our neighbor the town of Bradley Lost officer Marline  Rittmanic and severely Injured Tylor Bailey. I really hit close to home as Tylor started his career here in Momence.  These are both heart breaking events.
MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Leftover Lake Effect Snow Showers, Colder Temps

No word on what caused the fire and the extent of the damage.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff