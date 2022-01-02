CHICAGO (CBS) – Emergency crews from multiple districts assisted with a fire at a frozen food manufacturer in Momence, Illinois Sunday morning.

In a statement from Van Drunen Farms, the fire started around 6:08 a.m. at their Tuthill Plant located at 11341 East Road 114. No injuries are reported as no one was inside the plant during the time of the fire.

Emergency crews responded to a fire early this morning at our Tuthill plant. The cause and extent of the damage has not yet been determined. No one was in the plant at the time the fire began, so no employees were injured. Further information will be provided once available. — Van Drunen Farms (@VanDrunenFarms) January 2, 2022

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the first responders and with many Van Drunen Farms employees who would call this plant their home.”

The plant employs 123 people.

Mayor Charles Steele released the following statement:

The fire at Van Drunan Farms is a tragic loss for Van Drunan and our community. Van Drunan farms plays a huge role in our small city and employs many people. I hope they can recover fully from this fire. Our fire department along with all the other local communities that assisted with the fire I would like to thank as they did an outstanding job to bring this fire under control. So far 2022 is not off to a great start. As our neighbor the town of Bradley Lost officer Marline Rittmanic and severely Injured Tylor Bailey. I really hit close to home as Tylor started his career here in Momence. These are both heart breaking events.

No word on what caused the fire and the extent of the damage.